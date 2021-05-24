

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer prices increased in April, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.



Producer prices increased 8.7 percent year-on-year in April, following a 6.7 percent rise in March.



The increase in the producer prices for manufactured products was particularly attributable to risen prices of oil products, electricity and basic metals from April last year.



Import prices grew 12.0 percent annually in April and export prices rose by 9.4 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.5 percent in April, after a 1.4 percent increase in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

