DJ Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US71 LN) Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-May-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 21-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 101.0262 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1407858 CODE: US71 LN ISIN: LU1407888053 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407888053 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US71 LN Sequence No.: 106842 EQS News ID: 1199720 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1199720&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 24, 2021 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)