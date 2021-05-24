DJ Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCJD LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-May-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 21-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 1776.3861 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 101814350 CODE: LCJD LN ISIN: LU1781541252 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJD LN Sequence No.: 106883 EQS News ID: 1199761 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1199761&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 24, 2021 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)