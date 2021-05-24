DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR (ICEU2) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 24-May-2021 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 21/05/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 72.98 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10951677 CODE: ICEU2 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437015735 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ICEU2 Sequence No.: 106959 EQS News ID: 1199837 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1199837&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 24, 2021 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)