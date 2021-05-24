DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI PACIFIC EX JAPAN SRI - UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI PACIFIC EX JAPAN SRI - UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (CP9U) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI PACIFIC EX JAPAN SRI - UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 24-May-2021 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI PACIFIC EX JAPAN SRI - UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 21/05/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 702.9416 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17550 CODE: CP9U =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1602145036 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CP9U Sequence No.: 106969 EQS News ID: 1199847 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1199847&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 24, 2021 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)