Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (GEND LN) Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-May-2021 / 09:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 21-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.7177 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3879183 CODE: GEND LN ISIN: LU1691909508 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1691909508 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GEND LN Sequence No.: 106875 EQS News ID: 1199753 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1199753&application_name=news

