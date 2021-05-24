DJ Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MIBX LN) Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-May-2021 / 09:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 21-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 24.1049 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30519779 CODE: MIBX LN ISIN: FR0010010827 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010010827 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MIBX LN Sequence No.: 106787 EQS News ID: 1199665 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1199665&application_name=news

