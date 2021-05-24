Anzeige
Montag, 24.05.2021
Kursexplosion am Pfingstmontag
WKN: A14Z6A ISIN: US7821834048 Ticker-Symbol: RG2A 
Stuttgart
21.05.21
17:18 Uhr
0,900 Euro
-0,010
-1,10 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
24.05.2021 | 10:10
PJSC RusHydro: Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on May 27, 2021

DJ PJSC RusHydro: Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on May 27, 2021 

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) 
PJSC RusHydro: Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on May 27, 2021 
24-May-2021 / 09:38 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on May 27, 2021 
May 24, Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces the agenda of the Board 
of Directors meeting to be held in absentia on May 27, 2021. 
 
The agenda includes the following items: 
 
 1. On approval of report on divestment of the Company's none-core assets for the first quarter of 2021. 
 2. On approval of changes to the single provision on procurement for the needs of RusHydro Group. 
 3. On approval of the Company's policy on occupation health and safety. 
 4. On determination of position of the Company (its representatives) in governing bodies of subsidiaries. 
 5. On consideration of issues of material significance for the Company. 
 
The information on decisions of the Board of Directors will be made available in compliance with regulatory 
requirements. 
 
 
About RusHydro 
RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is one of Russia's largest generating company 
and is the third in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity 
including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW. 
 
 
For more information: 
Investor Relations Department 
Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304 
ir@rushydro.ru 
 
The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future 
events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as 
"expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms 
or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events 
or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events 
and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors 
could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking 
statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with 
operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically 
related to RusHydro and its operations. 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      HYDR 
LEI Code:    2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  107007 
EQS News ID:  1199885 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1199885&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 24, 2021 03:39 ET (07:39 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
