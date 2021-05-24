

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's industrial production increased in April, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Monday.



Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 25.1 percent year-on-year in April.



Manufacturing output grew 26.1 percent annually in April. Excluding refined petroleum, manufacturing increased 31.9 percent.



Production in mining and quarrying declined 13.5 percent. Production of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply surged 14.0 percent and those in water supply, and waste management increased 8.2 percent.



Among the major industrial groupings, production of intermediate goods grew 33.0 percent yearly in April and those of capital goods increased 24.7 percent.



Production of energy rose 2.0 percent and non-durable goods increased 7.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 2.4 percent in April.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production accelerated 25.9 percent yearly in April and declined 7.9 percent from a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de