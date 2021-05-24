Travel Data Provider Recognised for Employee Excellence During Unprecedented Industry Changes

OAG, the world's leading provider of travel data and insight, announced today it has been named in the Top 50 Best Technology Companies to Work For in the UK. The aviation data provider also ranked 80 in the Top 100 Best Mid-Sized Companies to Work For category.

The Best Companies accreditation programme is a tangible framework for benchmarking and improvement that recognises organisations that achieve a high enough Best Companies Index (BCI) score. Rankings are based on those with the highest BCI scores.

In preparing their rankings, Best Companies to Work For conducts a confidential survey across all employees in a company to solicit their feedback about how they experience working within the organisation.

OAG was recognized for its effective and consistent communication initiatives, its approach to attracting new talent and its response to workplace challenges during the pandemic.

"Few markets were as disrupted during the pandemic as the travel industry was, so we made it our mission to instill resiliency in our employees and to focus on becoming a part of the solution," said Phil Callow, CEO of OAG. "With strong employee relationships, no matter the role or level, we adapted and grew in the face of adversity. Because our employees were empowered and positive, they could continue to provide our customers with the data and insights that allowed them to stay afloat and succeed in a time of upheaval and uncertainty. By focusing on the needs of a recovering sector, we were able to invest new solutions and build an even stronger culture."

The Best Companies to Work For programme was created over a decade ago to recognise excellence in employee and workplace engagement. This year, the awards took on an even great meaning as organisations across the UK faced unprecedented disruptions in their operations. Businesses that kept their employees wants and needs top of mind set themselves apart from the competition.

To learn more about OAG, visit https://www.oag.com/.

About OAG

OAG is a leading global travel data provider, that has been powering the growth and innovation of the air travel ecosystem since 1929.

Headquartered in the UK, OAG has global operations in the USA, Singapore, Japan, Lithuania and China.

For more information, visit: www.oag.com and follow us on Twitter @OAG Aviation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210524005203/en/

Contacts:

Caroline Mather

pressroom@oag.com