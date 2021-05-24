Fixed Income: Notice regarding admission of bond futures to trading and clearing on Nasdaq

Notice regarding admission of bond futures to trading and clearing on Nasdaq Nasdaq has agreed to admit the following mortgage bond futures to trading and clearing as of 25th of May 2021. ISIN Underlying Name Expiration date Settlement date code (fixing) SE0016049308 5777 30YMBFU1 29-09-2021 01-10-2021 SE0016035240 5775 3YMBFU1 29-09-2021 01-10-2021 SE0016035257 5776 20YMBFU1 29-09-2021 01-10-2021 See more details in the attached documents. For further information concerning this exchange notice, please contact Dennis Modell at telephone +45 3377 0352 or e-mail dennis.modell@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=860862