Montag, 24.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion am Pfingstmontag
24.05.2021 | 11:05
Fixed Income: Notice regarding admission of bond futures to trading and clearing on Nasdaq

Notice regarding admission of bond futures to trading and clearing on Nasdaq

Nasdaq has agreed to admit the following mortgage bond futures to trading and
clearing as of 25th of May 2021. 



  ISIN    Underlying   Name    Expiration date   Settlement date
          code            (fixing)             
SE0016049308    5777    30YMBFU1     29-09-2021      01-10-2021 
SE0016035240    5775    3YMBFU1     29-09-2021      01-10-2021 
SE0016035257    5776    20YMBFU1     29-09-2021      01-10-2021 




See more details in the attached documents.

For further information concerning this exchange notice, please contact Dennis
Modell at telephone +45 3377 0352 or e-mail dennis.modell@nasdaq.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=860862
