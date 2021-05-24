

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks held steady on Monday as investors weighed inflation concerns against optimism over the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.



The EU has a plan for a unified reopening, but member states, especially from tourist-dependent countries, have moved ahead more quickly.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was up 6 points at 6,392 after gaining 0.7 percent on Friday.



The upside remained capped amid speculation that France may introduce stricter coronavirus restrictions for British visitors when tourism reopens this summer.



The possibility of tighter restrictions for British tourists was raised Sunday by Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to prevent the spread of a worrying virus variant first detected in India and causing concern in Britain.



Investors also await key U.S. inflation readings this week for guidance on monetary policy.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

