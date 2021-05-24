The Chinese polysilicon manufacturer said it only discovered this month that the stock in its solar project division - which it had pledged to secure a $60 million loan which GCL says was never delivered - had been claimed by the lender a year ago, on the grounds the finance agreement had been breached.Having lost its previous auditor amid disagreement over how to deal with a payment made to a contractor for a silicon project which never materialized, GCL-Poly's new accountant has quickly been faced with the problem of determining just how much of the company's solar project development operation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...