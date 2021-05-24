WHO Director-General Joins 42nd United States President Bill Clinton, Publishing Icon Steve Forbes, former United States Secretary of State Dr. Madeleine K. Albright, and C-Level Leaders from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Moderna, Volkswagen, Lululemon, Philips, Salesforce.com, and many more, to Discuss Post-Pandemic Resiliency

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO),will provide a 'special guest' address for its Spring 2021 COVID-19: Road to Recovery (R2R) virtual leadership summit taking place this week, May 26-27, discussing business resiliency and civic leadership in a post-pandemic world.

The two-day symposium, kicking off on Wednesday, May 26th, will also feature keynote addresses from world leaders including the 42nd President of the United States Bill Clinton, former United States Secretary of State Dr. Madeleine K. Albright, industry icons such as Chairman Editor-In-Chief of Forbes Media Steve Forbes, as well as discussions with C-level business executives from Moderna, Volkswagen, Lululemon, Salesforce.com, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and many others across industries and global markets.

As a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for international public health, the WHO states its global mission as "the attainment by all peoples of the highest possible level of health."

Elected WHO Director-General for a five-year term, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus represents the first person from the WHO African Region to head the world's leading public health agency. Dr. Tedros is an Ethiopian biologist, public health researcher, and official who has served since 2017.

Prior to his election as Director-General of WHO, Dr. Tedros held many leadership positions in global health, including as Chair of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria, Chair of the Roll Back Malaria Partnership, and Co-chair of the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Board.

"We welcome Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, to the Everbridge COVID-19: Road to Recovery Spring 2021 symposium," said David Meredith, Chief Executive Officer, Everbridge. "We look forward to hearing his global perspective on the international response to the pandemic and the way forward, along with key post-pandemic insights from other C-level executives across industries and sectors."

The Everbridge Spring 2021 COVID-19: Road to Recovery (R2R)Symposium will feature presentations from Dr. Judy Monroe, CDC Foundation President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Jay C. Butler, CDC Deputy Director for Infectious Diseases (DDID), who will cover the current state of the pandemic, the coronavirus vaccine rollout and what to expect in the latest phase of the global crisis as life and business begin to recover.

The multi-year Everbridge symposium series offers global leaders a valuable forum to exchange best practices on how to protect people and business assets; build back and grow revenue streams; increase business resiliency; and mitigate potential threats like IT outages, cyber-attacks, natural disasters, and many other critical events. Speakers and participants represent all sectors of society from business and government, community organizations and advocacy groups, to science, medicine, transportation, sports entertainment, and academia.

Last year, Everbridge welcomed President George W. Bush, Anthony Fauci, MD, Scott Gottlieb, MD, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, MD, U.S. General Colin L. Powell, USA (Ret.), and Virgin Group Founder Sir Richard Branson, among others, to serve as keynote speakers. The COVID-19: Road to Recovery (R2R)virtual leadership summits attracted more than 40,000 participants including government officials, healthcare experts and senior executives from 150 countries, as well as participants from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Mayo Clinic, Goldman Sachs, Fannie Mae, Ford Motor Company, Humana, IBM, and others.

