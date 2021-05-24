Greece's leading solar PV association has published its latest statistics showing that in 2020 the country installed a total 913 MW of new photovoltaic systems. Meanwhile, Greece linked its largest island to the mainland grid. This is the world's largest subsea AC cable.The Hellenic Association of Photovoltaic Companies (Helapco) reported last week that Greece saw the deployment of 913 MW of new photovoltaic capacity last year. The vast majority of this capacity concerns projects that were awarded in Greece's renewable energy tenders and are supported by feed-in premium tariffs. However, Helapco ...

