Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction: Listing of Arla Plast AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (95/21)

Correction refers to first day of trading marked in bold below. On request of Arla Plast AB, company registration number 556131-2611, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from May 25, 2021. The decision is conditional upon that Arla Plast AB meets the liquidity requirements for the shares. The company has 20,000,000 shares as per today's date. Short Name: ARPL ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 20,000,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0015810817 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 225895 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Small cap ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 50 Industrial ----------------------------------------------------- Supersector code: 5020 Industrial Goods and Services ----------------------------------------------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from May 25 up and including May 26, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see page 20 in the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.