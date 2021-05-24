Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
London, May 24
|Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (BIPS formerly CMHY)
|As at close of business on 21-May-2021
|*NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|192.73p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|194.91p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP32.98m
|Net borrowing level:
|6%
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
