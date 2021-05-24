Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion am Pfingstmontag
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.05.2021 | 12:46
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, May 24

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (BIPS formerly CMHY)
As at close of business on 21-May-2021
*NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue192.73p
INCLUDING current year revenue194.91p
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:GBP32.98m
Net borrowing level:6%
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
---
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.