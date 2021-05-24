NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

Transaction Creates Fast-Growing Biopharmaceutical Company with Two Commercial Assets and Robust Clinical Pipeline with Multiple Near-term Inflection Points

Diversifies Revenue Base with Two Rapidly Growing Brands in Xeris' Gvoke and Strongbridge's KEVEYIS

Strongbridge's NDA for RECORLEV Recently Accepted for Review by FDA; PDUFA Target Action Date Set for January 1, 2022 with Potential Launch in Q1 2022

Enhanced Commercial and Operational Platform with Synergies of Approximately $50 Million Expected by the End of 2022

Upon Closing of Transaction, Xeris Shareholders to Own ~60% and Strongbridge Shareholders to Own ~40% of Combined Company; Potential for Strongbridge Shareholders to Receive up to $1.00 Per Share in Contingent Value Rights (CVRs)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel formulation technology platforms to develop and commercialize ready-to-use injectable drug formulations, and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (Nasdaq: SBBP), a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Xeris will acquire Strongbridge for stock and contingent value rights ("CVRs"). The agreement, including the maximum aggregate amount payable under the CVRs, values Strongbridge at approximately $267 million based on the closing price of Xeris Shares of $3.47 on May 21, 2021 and Strongbridge's fully diluted share capital. The transaction, which has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies, with the exception of Jeffrey W. Sherman, M.D., a director in common to both companies, who abstained from the voting, is expected to close early in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions. Upon close of the transaction, the businesses of Xeris and Strongbridge will be combined under a new entity to be called Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. ("Xeris Biopharma Holdings").

Under the terms of the agreement, at closing, Strongbridge Shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.7840 Xeris Biopharma Holdings Shares for each Strongbridge Share they own. Based on the closing price of Xeris Shares on May 21, 2021, this represents approximately $2.72 per Strongbridge Share and a 12.9% premium to the closing price of Strongbridge Shares on May 21, 2021. Strongbridge Shareholders will also receive 1 non-tradeable CVR for each Strongbridge Share they own, worth up to an additional $1.00 payable in cash or Xeris Biopharma Holdings Shares (at Xeris Biopharma Holdings' election) upon achievement of the following triggering events: (i) the listing of at least one issued patent for KEVEYIS in the U.S. Food Drug Administration's Orange Book by the end of 2023 or at least $40 million in KEVEYIS annual net sales in 2023 ($0.25 per Strongbridge Share), (ii) achievement of at least $40 million in RECORLEV annual net sales in 2023 ($0.25 per Strongbridge Share), and (iii) achievement of at least $80 million in RECORLEV annual net sales in 2024 ($0.50 per Strongbridge Share). The minimum payment on the CVR is zero and the maximum payment is $1.00 in cash or Xeris Biopharma Holdings Shares at Xeris Biopharma Holdings' election.

Upon close of the transaction, current Xeris Shareholders are expected to own approximately 60% of the combined company, while current Strongbridge Shareholders are expected to own approximately 40%.

"This is a very compelling transaction that will create a scalable and diversified biopharmaceutical company increasingly oriented toward more specialty and rare disease products, positioning us for long-term product development and commercial success," said Paul R. Edick, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xeris. "Strongbridge's attractive rare disease portfolio and capabilities are highly complementary with Xeris. Building on the continuing prescription growth of Gvoke with an enhanced and diversified growth profile, expanded and scalable salesforce, and expected cost-synergies, the combined company will be well positioned to deliver compelling long-term value to shareholders. We look forward to welcoming the Strongbridge team to Xeris and leveraging our differentiated portfolios and technologies to help the patients we serve improve their quality of life."

"We are excited to combine with Xeris to drive the next phase of our growth," said John H. Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Strongbridge. "Strongbridge has made significant progress advancing its portfolio of therapies for rare endocrine and rare neuromuscular diseases with focus, commitment and passion for the patients and physicians that we serve. This includes delivering strong revenue growth for KEVEYIS (dichlorphenamide), our first commercial, rare neuromuscular product, and the successful development of RECORLEV (levoketoconazole), which is under review for approval by the FDA with expected commercialization in the first quarter of 2022 pending FDA approval. Through this combination with Xeris, we will gain additional scale and financial resources to better meet the unmet needs of those we serve. Our combined pipeline, drug development talent and commercial infrastructure will enable us to accelerate product launches and drive further growth. We look forward to working closely with the Xeris team to unlock the potential value of our combined assets, while providing our shareholders with the opportunity to participate in the success of the combined company."

Strategic Rationale and Financial Benefits of the Transaction

The combination of Xeris and Strongbridge is expected to deliver compelling strategic and financial benefits including:

Diversified and Increased Revenue Growth. The combined company is expected to have a stronger revenue base with two rapidly growing commercial assets in Gvoke and KEVEYIS, and a near-term product launch in RECORLEV. Gvoke sells in a multi-billion dollar addressable market, as will RECORLEV, if approved. With approval of RECORLEV by the FDA, Xeris' experienced, endocrinology-focused commercial infrastructure is expected to enable a rapid product launch for RECORLEV into the endocrinology community. With Gvoke, KEVEYIS and RECORLEV, the combined company will boast multiple, highly differentiated, growing, commercial assets that could have significant combined revenue potential, supported by a larger and more efficient commercial organization.

Significant Potential Synergies.1The combined company is expected to generate approximately $50 million in pre-tax synergies by the end of 2022 resulting from immediate savings, including redundant general, administrative and other public company costs, and from the avoidance of future costs, most notably within the commercial and medical affairs functions. Shareholders of the combined company are expected to benefit from significant cost avoidance and the potential for more rapid and achievable near-term growth by utilizing Xeris' existing commercial infrastructure to launch RECORLEV soon after product approval. Xeris' management and the Independent Xeris Directors are committed to retaining and incentivizing the most talented individuals in their respective functions between the two companies to ensure continuity and ongoing success.

Specialized Commercial Platform. The combined company will have a robust rare disease and endocrinology-focused commercial infrastructure, primed to bring the benefits of the company's products to a wider range of patients with unmet needs. At closing, the organization will have approximately 110 field sales representatives, as well as 50 inside sales and support employees, and a fully operational patient and provider support team, enabling a rapid potential product launch for RECORLEV in the first quarter of 2022, as well as enhanced sales across the entire portfolio.

Expanded Development Pipeline. In addition to RECORLEV, the combined company will have a robust pipeline of development programs to extend the current marketed products into important new indications and uses, and bring new products forward using its formulation technology platforms, supporting long-term product development and commercial success.

Strengthened Strategic Profile. This transaction will enable the combined company to have a scalable infrastructure for continued development of specialist oriented and rare disease products from its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies, as well as consolidation of commercial and late development-stage products and companies focused on endocrinology and rare diseases.

Improved Access to Capital Markets. With enhanced scale, multiple revenue generating commercial assets and a high potential value near-term development pipeline, the combined company is expected to have a more attractive profile to investors and to benefit from greater access to the debt and equity markets at a lower cost of capital.

Additional Information

Upon close of the transaction, the businesses of Xeris and Strongbridge will be combined under Xeris Biopharma Holdings, which will be incorporated in Delaware and will continue to have its principal executive offices in Chicago, Il. On close, Xeris shareholders will exchange each Xeris Share they own for 1 Xeris Biopharma Holdings Share.

Xeris Chairman and CEO, Paul Edick will act as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xeris Biopharma Holdings. The Xeris Biopharma Holdings board will comprise the other existing Xeris Directors, together with John Johnson and Garheng Kong, M.D., PhD, MBA who will join the combined company's board as new independent directors. A director in common to both companies, Jeffrey W. Sherman, M.D., will continue to serve on the Xeris Biopharma Holdings board following the transaction.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Shares are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker XERS.

The transaction is expected to close early in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to the Conditions set out in Appendix III of this announcement, including approval by Xeris Shareholders and Strongbridge Shareholders.

In addition, certain Strongbridge Directors, executive officers, CAM Capital and HealthCap VI, L.P., representing, in aggregate, approximately 17% of Strongbridge's outstanding ordinary shares, have entered into irrevocable undertakings to vote in favor of the transaction.

SVB Leerink LLC is acting as financial advisor to Xeris, and Goodwin Procter LLP and A&L Goodbody LLP are serving as legal counsel. MTS Health Partners, LP is acting as financial advisor to Strongbridge, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher Flom, LLP and Arthur Cox LLP are serving as legal counsel.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Xeris (Nasdaq: XERS) is a pharmaceutical company delivering innovative solutions to simplify the experience of administering important therapies that people rely on every day around the world.

With a novel technology platform that enables ready-to-use, room-temperature stable formulations of injectable and infusible therapies, the company is advancing a portfolio of solutions in various therapeutic categories, including its first commercial product, Gvoke in the U.S.. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies have the potential to offer distinct advantages over conventional product formulations, including eliminating the need for reconstitution, enabling long-term, room-temperature stability, significantly reducing injection volume, and eliminating the requirement for intravenous (IV) infusion. With Xeris' technology, new product formulations are designed to be easier to use by patients, caregivers, and health practitioners and help reduce costs for payers and the healthcare system.

Xeris is headquartered in Chicago, Il. For more information, visit www.xerispharma.com, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

About Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings is a corporation incorporated in Delaware solely for the purpose of effecting the Acquisition. To date, Xeris Biopharma Holdings has not conducted any activities other than those incidental to its formation and the execution of the Transaction Agreement.

At completion, under the Transaction Agreement, Xeris Biopharma Holdings will acquire, pursuant to a "scheme of arrangement" under Irish law, all of the outstanding Strongbridge Shares, and in exchange, Strongbridge Shareholders will receive 0.7840 Xeris Biopharma Holdings Shares and one (1) CVR for each Strongbridge Share they currently hold.

Immediately after and conditioned on the consummation of the Acquisition, Wells MergerSub will merge with and into Xeris, as a result of which the separate corporate existence of Wells MergerSub will cease and Xeris will continue as the surviving corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Xeris Biopharma Holdings. At the effective time of the Merger, all existing Xeris Shares will be cancelled and will automatically be converted into the right to receive Xeris Biopharma Holdings Shares on a one-for-one basis.

At and as of the Effective Date, it is expected that Xeris Biopharma Holdings will be a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq.

About Strongbridge Biopharma plc

Strongbridge (Nasdaq: SBBP) is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs. Strongbridge's rare endocrine franchise includes RECORLEV (levoketoconazole), an adrenal steroidogenesis inhibitor with a New Drug Application that is currently under review by the FDA for the treatment of endogenous Cushing's syndrome, and veldoreotide extended release, a pre-clinical next-generation somatostatin analog being investigated for the treatment of acromegaly and potential additional applications in other conditions amenable to somatostatin receptor activation. Both RECORLEV and veldoreotide have received orphan drug designation from the FDA and the European Medicines Agency. The company's rare neuromuscular franchise includes KEVEYIS (dichlorphenamide), the first and only FDA-approved treatment for hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. KEVEYIS has orphan drug exclusivity in the United States.

