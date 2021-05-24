

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's unemployment rate decreased marginally in April, data from the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics showed on Monday.



The unemployment rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 3.71 percent in April from 3.72 percent in March.



On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate declined to 3.64 in April from 3.67 percent in the prior month.



The number of unemployed persons decreased to 435,000 in April from 439,000 in the previous month.



The labor force participation rate fell marginally to 59.15 percent in April from 59.14 percent in the preceding month.



