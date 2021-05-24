GR0W.AI Taps into a New Marketing Channel Closed to the Public with its Top eCommerce Clients

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2021 / GR0W.AI uses AI personalization at scale to create change for eCommerce brands by providing value at every step of the customer journey to help them supercharge their brand's buyer journey.

Using AI and machine learning technology, GR0W.AI is flipping the consumer's journey on its head, by delivering the 1-on-1 personalised experience that eCommerce visitors now expect, to help them find their ideal product, buy it, buy it again, and then tell others about it.

Five years ago, the ability to create chatbots on Messenger was opened to the public. At that time, industry leading businesses jumped at the opportunity and started producing millions of dollars in new revenue with the new technology, using chatbot marketing to build a new channel to reach their customers.

Then, a few years later, plans for interoperability between Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp were released. Messenger chatbot viability had been tested and was now expanding to other platforms. Understanding that communication is the main conversion tool to lead potential clients through to the checkout process meant that there was a massive opportunity for brands to leverage automated conversations.

Liziana Carter, Founder and C.E.O. at GR0W.AI, has developed a conversational AI framework that redefines the way consumers interact and purchase online. Using Messenger automation combined with Google's AI, her team has built frameworks for established eCommerce brands, to provide meaningful interactions and personalized experiences that make customers feel unique and valued throughout every step of their customer journey.

"We're now one of the few agencies with eCommerce clients handpicked by Facebook to test Instagram DM automation, a private beta program, closed to the public. There's some incredibly valuable functionality planned for DM automation and we're building a number of pre and post sale use cases that we're testing out in order to optimise and scale." says Carter. "Our expertise in Conversational AI allows our agency clients to be the first to tap into Instagram's 1 billion monthly users, with automation at scale, because they already have their Messenger game down, their conversational AI channel is fully set up and generates predictable results month after month."

In a 2019 study by Facebook, 65% of people across generations said they're more likely to shop with a business they can chat with. They saw total daily conversations between people and businesses on Messenger and Instagram grow by over 40%" in 2020. Further, 81% of people use Instagram to research products and services before they buy and 50% of people have visited a site to make a purchase after seeing a product on Instagram.

"We are in a position to create change. Our mission is to allow our clients to keep up with the major technological advances and use automation at scale to drive sales and meaningful relationships for their customers. We believe that there is one way and one way only to win in this new economy, and that is by taking the initiative to pilot and scale 1-on-1 conversations, deliver meaningful interactions and authentic experiences at every step of their customer journey." says Carter.

For updates on GR0W.AI, visit www.gr0w.ai, connect with Liziana Carter on LinkedIn or email hello@gr0w.ai

