

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's producer prices increased for the fourth month in a row in April, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Monday.



The producer price index rose 5.1 percent year-on-year in April, following a 3.4 percent increase in March.



Among components, prices for manufacturing rose 6.4 percent yearly in April. Prices for mining and quarrying gained 3.7 percent and those of water supply grew 10.9 percent.



Meanwhile, prices of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply declined 2.1 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose by 1.6 percent in April.



Domestic market prices rose 2.9 percent monthly in April and foreign market prices increased by 7.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de