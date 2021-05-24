Estonia relies heavily on oil shale, which accounts for 4% of the country's GDP. The Baltic state is working to increase green hydrogen production, but PV is projected to maintain a marginal role despite the recent growth. We spoke about it with Estonian energy company Alexela and cleantech start-up PowerUP Energy Technologies.Estonia outperformed its 2020 renewable commitments and Estonian energy company Alexela expects the success story to continue: On the back of the PV growth, the country may achieve the GHG reduction goals this year that the EU has set for 2030. This achievement won't automatically ...

