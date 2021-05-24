StorMagic, simplifying storage and security from the edge to the core, announced today that StorMagic SvSAN and Zerto, an industry leader in cloud data management and protection platform have been validated with HPE Proliant servers. Delivered through the HPE Complete Program, this HPE validated solution allows customers to protect edge-to-edge, edge-to-core or edge-to-cloud workloads.

"The increased utilization of IoT, ML and AI has made edge computing a critical part of modern business operations, and emphasizes the importance of data protection for edge computing sites," said Caroline Seymour, vice president, product marketing for Zerto. "We are excited to bring this new solution to market to give customers more options that lower the costs of and raise the level of protection for data stored at the edge."

The Zerto platform based on continuous data protection (CDP) brings together disaster recovery, backup, and data mobility into a single, simple cloud data management and protection solution across on-premises, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. SvSAN is a virtual SAN that makes the complex simple for edge computing environments, and is based on software-defined storage that eliminates the need for, and costs of, physical SANs. SvSAN combined with the Zerto platform and HPE ProLiant servers protects workloads both on and off the edge. Now offered through the HPE Complete portfolio of validated solutions, customers can access the ultimate protection for their edge computing data sets.

"HPE Complete assurance testing validates the compatibility, interoperability and reliability of our partner-based storage products, and makes them easy to acquire from HPE and our channel partners for end users globally," said Chris Powers, VP, Collaborative Platform Development, HPE Storage and Big Data, HPE. "By combining our high performing, secure and versatile HPE ProLiant servers with StorMagic's SvSAN and Zerto's continuous data protection, we provide a compelling solution that customers can be confident in, to meet edge demands in environments with limited space and IT resources."

"Data creation and compute resources continue to move to and grow at the edge, which can create IT challenges for markets like autonomous vehicles, oil and gas, ROBO and healthcare," said Brian Grainger, CRO and member, board of directors. "Together, HPE, StorMagic and Zerto are delivering a perfect solution to protect data intensive workloads while meeting the demanding performance, processing and small footprint requirements for these sites."

Availability

The new product is available immediately globally to end users through HPE Complete Partners, including Zerto.

Register for a Webinar with Zerto and StorMagic on June 8, 2021 at 11:00am EST/4:00pm BST, or download our joint solution brief here to learn more about the new solution.

About StorMagic

StorMagic is making the complex simple for edge computing environments and leading the industry in bringing the edge to the core. Our storage and security products are flexible, robust, easy to use and cost-effective, without sacrificing enterprise-class features, for organizations with one to thousands of sites. SvSAN is a highly available two-node virtual SAN designed for hyperconverged edge and small datacenter sites. SvKMS is an encryption key manager for edge, datacenter and cloud. ARQvault is the first active intelligent repository and gathers data anywhere, stores it forever, and finds it fast. StorMagic customers around the world have deployed our solutions in thousands of sites to store, protect and use edge data and significantly lower costs. Visit www.stormagic.com.

Join the Conversation

Follow StorMagic on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter, and subscribe to our corporate blog and YouTube channel.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210524005048/en/

Contacts:

Zoe Cushman

stormagic@matternow.com

(617) 874-5201