Deltek Unveils the Trends and Benchmarks from its EMEA and APAC Deltek Clarity Architecture & Engineering Industry Study

LONDON, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, has unveiled the 2nd annual Deltek Clarity industry study results for A&E firms in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific (APAC) regions. The results, based on a survey of more than 600 architecture and engineering firms, identify the key challenges impacting the industry, as well as highlighting bright spots and forecasting future trends.

The Deltek study, conducted in collaboration with Longitude, majority owned by the Financial Times Group, serves as a roadmap for firms to understand the state of the A&E marketplace and provides detailed insight and analysis into financial management, business development, project management, human capital management, and technology trends.

The 2021 report revealed that four out of five projects in the A&E industry were forced to pivot as a result of the global pandemic - yet most weathered the storm well. While 65% of firms struggled to deliver projects remotely, track projects or manage dispersed resources, there is a silver lining: A&E organisations across EMEA and APAC now have an opportunity to emerge from the crisis stronger.

Commenting on the research findings, Neil Davidson, Regional Vice President of EMEA & APAC at Deltek, said, "COVID-19 had a widespread impact on the architecture and engineering industry across the U.K. However, we've seen some firms demonstrate how technology-led strategies have brought the adaptability and agility they need to emerge from the pandemic in a strong position.

"U.K. firms have an unprecedented opportunity to build on the momentum for change. Our research reveals a desire for digital transformation as businesses seek to address the operational shortfalls that were uncovered over the last 12 months, but there is uncertainty about the best way forward. By making strategic technology investments, organisations can drive positive change to build on the opportunity in 2021 and beyond."

Key insights in this year's report include:

Emerging technologies: Rather than a single dominant technology, a range of emerging technologies are seen as important including data science, big data and machine learning, which all rise to the top of the list this year, replacing the Internet of Things (IoT), geolocation and big data.

Rather than a single dominant technology, a range of emerging technologies are seen as important including data science, big data and machine learning, which all rise to the top of the list this year, replacing the Internet of Things (IoT), geolocation and big data. Competition : Dealing with industry competitors is expected to remain a significant challenge - it is the top business challenge firms are facing in the next three years.

: Dealing with industry competitors is expected to remain a significant challenge - it is the top business challenge firms are facing in the next three years. Business analytics: Firms recognise the value of technology and analytics to drive business development - it is the most-cited initiative to address business development challenges over the next three years.

Firms recognise the value of technology and analytics to drive business development - it is the most-cited initiative to address business development challenges over the next three years. Talent acquisition: Business leaders are setting their sights on new skills to compete in the crowded marketplace. About one in four intend to hire additional business development staff over the next three years.

The full results are now available here, or register for a Deltek webcast to learn more about this study and the top trends for U.K. Engineering.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1516279/Deltek_Clarity_2021_Report.jpg