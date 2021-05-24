

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The United States reported the lowest number of daily coronavirus cases in more than a year on Sunday. With 13541 new infections reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases in the country has risen to 33,896,660, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



Such lower daily figures were reported at the beginning stages of the pandemic in the U.S.



Likewise, 228 COVID-related deaths reported in the same period was the lowest in a year. It took the national total to 604,087.



As usual, the lower COVID metrics at the weekend are attributed to lag in reporting from states.



A total of 27,502,255 people have so far recovered from coronavirus infection in the country.



These encouraging signs of COVID-19 metrics are directly related to the impact of vaccines, top health officials say.



'Across the country, cases of Covid-19, serious illness and loss of life are all down dramatically,' White House senior Covid-19 adviser Andy Slavitt said during a briefing. He stressed the need of keeping up the pace of vaccinations to bring down the numbers even further and to mitigate the risk of a future pandemic wave.



25 U.S. states have fully vaccinated at least half of its adults, according to data published at the weekend by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those states are Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Washington state and Wisconsin.



Nearly 50 percent of U.S. adults are fully vaccinated, while more than 61 percent have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, CDC data shows.



Maine leads the country in terms of the highest proportion of adults who have been fully vaccinated.



With 4,454 new Covid-19 fatalities reporting on Sunday, India became the third country to top 300,000 Covid-19 deaths, after the United States and Brazil.



222,315 new coronavirus infections were recorded by the Health Ministry on the same day, taking the national total to 26,752,447. In a ray of relief amidst the brutal second wave of the pandemic, daily infections are declining in the country.



