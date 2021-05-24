Greater Than opens subsidiary in Japan

STOCKHOLM, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The executive board of Greater Than (GREAT) - the Insurtech provider using AI to predict and price motor risk - has decided to establish a wholly-owned subsidiary in Japan. The basis of the decision is the positive business opportunities in the region and, more specifically, develop and capitalize on existing customer accounts in the Japanese market.

"The own subsidiary allows us to support better our customers' development of digital services based on our risk analysis platform and to be able to respond more quickly and flexibly to local requirements." - says Liselott Johansson, CEO of Greater Than

A long-term strategic initiative to sell our AI Actuarial risk model, insurance and mobility products in the Japanese market has led to multiple business opportunities and, more concretely, partnership with prime corporations such as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group and other brands. Greater Than will enhance its presence in the market with a daughter company and Japanese staff to capitalize on these opportunities.

"The trust our partners in Japan place in us is high, and this step will further strengthen that trust. Our investment in Japan underlines our commitment to our Japanese partners and the markets they operate on." - continues Liselott Johansson

Greater Than AB will wholly-own the subsidiary. And the purpose of the new subsidiary is to develop further, support and generate business opportunities in the Japanese market in the short- and long term.

