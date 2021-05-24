DJ AEW UK REIT plc: Closed Period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) AEW UK REIT plc: Closed Period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation 24-May-2021 / 12:52 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AEW UK REIT plc (the "Company") Closed Period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation The Company confirms that today it has entered into a closed period (in accordance with the provisions of the EU Market Abuse Regulation) in relation to the announcement of the Company's results for the year ended 31 March 2021. The Company further confirms that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have had to the date of this announcement has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period. 24 May 2021 For further information, please contact: Company Secretary aewu.cosec@linkgroup.co.uk Link Company Matters Limited +44(0) 1392 477 500 Liberum Capital Darren Vickers / Owen Matthews +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

