24.05.2021 | 14:25
AEW UK REIT plc: Closed Period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) 
AEW UK REIT plc: Closed Period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation 
24-May-2021 / 12:52 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
AEW UK REIT plc (the "Company") 
 
Closed Period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation 
The Company confirms that today it has entered into a closed period (in accordance with the provisions of the EU Market 
Abuse Regulation) in relation to the announcement of the Company's results for the year ended 31 March 2021. 
The Company further confirms that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have had to the date 
of this announcement has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new 
undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this 
closed period. 
24 May 2021 
 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Company Secretary        aewu.cosec@linkgroup.co.uk 
Link Company Matters Limited  +44(0) 1392 477 500 
 
Liberum Capital 
Darren Vickers / Owen Matthews +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

LEI: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BWD24154 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     AEWU 
LEI Code:   21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 
Sequence No.: 107020 
EQS News ID:  1199909 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1199909&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 24, 2021 07:52 ET (11:52 GMT)

