Players in Resistance Welding Products Market Eye Long-term Revenue Prospects from Automotive, Automation Key to Unlocking Value: TMR

- U.S. resistance welding products market to clock CAGR of ~5% over next ten years, robotics to be the next value proposition

- Automakers' expanding demand spurs high volume manufacturing of vehicle parts, robotic spot welding to emerge as next proposition

ALBANY, N.Y., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resistance welding process has been widely employed in component manufacturing for electrical and electronics industry. A wide range of electrical components are fabricated with the help of the technology. Expansion of welding power supplies and the general advancement in manufacturing technologies have propelled the growth prospects in the U.S. resistance welding products market. In particular, the regional market has been active in adopting robotics in the operations plants of end-use industries. Another key trend that has helped players see new revenue streams is the use of additive manufacturing technologies. Resistance welding can be used to set a unique set of parameters, thereby enabling manufacturers to meet high-quality metal-metal joints. Cases are point are aluminum-aluminum and steel-steel joints for the automotive industry.

Focus on eliminating all key drawbacks of spot welding through the integration of automation will help expand the revenue potential in the U.S. resistance welding products market.

The opportunities are projected to touch ~US$ 200 Mn by 2031-end, clocking modest CAGR of ~5% from 2021 to 2031. Some of the key end-use industries are food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, white goods, and electronics industries.

Key Findings of Resistance Welding Products Market Study

Technological Advancements to Overcome Limitations of Earlier Welding Devices: spot welding has churned out a sizable demand. However, a few limitations are restraining end users to adopt this. In this regard, manufacturers are leveraging the potential of automation technologies, so that spot welding can be used for high-volume production of heavy machinery and components such as for railway tracks and fuel tanks. The automation technology being adopted eliminated the need of fillers, thereby further reducing the overall cost of welding, thus making them more attractive.

Consumer Electronics and other High-Volume Production Spurs Applications: Rise in demand for precise electronics components to meet the demand for consumer devices is rising in the U.S. and is viewed as a generator of substantial revenue streams. The the U.S. smartphone revenue has proliferated over the past few years. With governments' ban on imports from China , in-house production has also received a fillip since 2020. Further, rise in production volumes by carmakers is a key factor spurring the utilization or application of resistance welding products. Vehicle manufacturers are increasingly demanding components that comply with ISO standards and norms that support the unified numbering system (UNS). Examples are the demand for standardized electrodes, plates, and flat bars. Thus, the automotive industry is likely to be the value-grab opportunity for players in the U.S. resistance welding products market. Of note, a growing number of automotive manufacturers are getting into agreements and partnerships with producers of resistance welding products.

Industrial Robotics to Underpin Next-Wave of Automation: Cutting-edge technology in industrial robotics is considered as next wave of innovation for manufacturers of resistance welding products and for their customers. For instance, recent advances in welding cables have extensively benefitted food and beverages industry. Adoption of advances machining technologies has enabled players to offer customized needs of businesses in the U.S. market.

Resistance Welding Products Market: Key Driving Factors and Avenues

Strides being made in instrumentation and machining technologies in various manufacturing sectors are bolstering the demand potential in the U.S. resistance welding products market

Swelling appetite of middle-class consumers boosts market

Swelling demand for automobiles, particularly electric vehicles, is spurring the growth momentum

Key Participants

Tuffaloy Products, Inc

T. J. Snow, Co

Spotco

Milco Manufacturing

Cal Manufacturing Inc.

CenterLine Holdings Inc.

Spotwelding Products, Inc.

