DJ PAO Severstal: Results of the Annual General Meeting

PAO Severstal (SVST) PAO Severstal: Results of the Annual General Meeting 24-May-2021 / 16:08 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Results of the Annual General Meeting 24 May 2021 PAO Severstal (MICEX-RTS: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, announces that the following resolutions were all passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on 21 May 2021: 1. To elect the Board of Directors of PAO Severstal in the following body of 10 people: Alexey Alexandrovich Mordashov, Alexander Anatolievich Shevelev, Alexey Gennadievich Kulichenko, Lvova Anna Anatolievna, Agnes Anna Ritter, Philip John Dayer, David Alun Bowen, Veikko Sakari Tamminen, Vladimir Alexandrovich Mau, Alexander Alexandrovich Auzan. 2. To distribute profits for the year 2020 via paying a dividend of 36.27 Rubles per share. The record date for the dividend payment is 1 June 2021; 3. Not to distribute the remainder of the profits for the year 2020. 4. To pay a dividend of 46.77 Rubles per share for the first quarter 2021. The record date for the dividend payment is 1 June 2021; 5. To approve JSC KPMG (OGRN: 1027700125628, INN: 7702019950.) as the Auditor of PAO Severstal. For further information, please contact: Investor Relations Vladimir Zaluzhsky, Nikita Klimantov T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com na.klimantov@severstal.com Public Relations Anastasia Mishanina T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com *** P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of USD6,870 million and EBITDA of USD2,422 million in 2020. Severstal's crude steel production in 2020 reached 11.3 million tonnes. www.severstal.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US8181503025 Category Code: RAG TIDM: SVST LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 107034 EQS News ID: 1199929 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1199929&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 24, 2021 09:09 ET (13:09 GMT)