PAO Severstal: Results of the Annual General Meeting 
24-May-2021 / 16:08 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Results of the Annual General Meeting 
 
24 May 2021 
 
PAO Severstal (MICEX-RTS: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related 
mining companies, announces that the following resolutions were all passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting 
("AGM") held on 21 May 2021: 
 
 1. To elect the Board of Directors of PAO Severstal in the following body of 10 people: Alexey Alexandrovich 
  Mordashov, Alexander Anatolievich Shevelev, Alexey Gennadievich Kulichenko, Lvova Anna Anatolievna, Agnes Anna 
  Ritter, Philip John Dayer, David Alun Bowen, Veikko Sakari Tamminen, Vladimir Alexandrovich Mau, Alexander 
  Alexandrovich Auzan. 
 
 2. To distribute profits for the year 2020 via paying a dividend of 36.27 Rubles per share. The record date for the 
  dividend payment is 1 June 2021; 
 
 3. Not to distribute the remainder of the profits for the year 2020. 
 
 4. To pay a dividend of 46.77 Rubles per share for the first quarter 2021. The record date for the dividend payment is 
  1 June 2021; 
 
 5. To approve JSC KPMG (OGRN: 1027700125628, INN: 7702019950.) as the Auditor of PAO Severstal. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Investor Relations 
Vladimir Zaluzhsky, Nikita Klimantov 
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 
vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com 
na.klimantov@severstal.com 
 
 
Public Relations 
Anastasia Mishanina 
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 
anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com 
 
*** 
P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets 
in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal 
reported revenue of USD6,870 million and EBITDA of USD2,422 million in 2020. Severstal's crude steel production in 2020 
reached 11.3 million tonnes. www.severstal.com 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US8181503025 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      SVST 
LEI Code:    213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  107034 
EQS News ID:  1199929 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1199929&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 24, 2021 09:09 ET (13:09 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
