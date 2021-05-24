Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion am Pfingstmontag
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
24.05.2021 | 15:58
202 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Leading South African martech provider Everlytic expands into UK and Europe

DJ Leading South African martech provider Everlytic expands into UK and Europe 

Everlytic 
Leading South African martech provider Everlytic expands into UK and Europe 
24-May-2021 / 14:25 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Leading South African martech provider Everlytic expands into UK and Europe 
 
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - African Media Agency - 24 May 2021 - Everlytic, South Africa's leading provider of an 
all-in-one platform for data-charged, automated, multi-channel messaging, launched its Channel Partnership Programme 
with the aim of partnering with like-minded businesses and agencies in the UK and Europe. The pioneering company, which 
has been ranked the fastest-growing tech company in SA and third fastest in Africa by Deloitte, is looking for channel 
partners which have existing, complementary relationships with customers who have a need for a targeted, automated 
digital messaging solution. 
 
Everlytic is no stranger to the global market, already servicing international customers - but expansion has never been 
a focus until now. New channel partners would ideally include marketing agencies; consultancies with expertise in CRM; 
companies selling other similar solutions looking to round out their offering; as well as distributors, particularly 
data-focused marketing software and technology providers. 
 
"We are looking to identify channel partners selling related solutions to clients who need to communicate with 
consumers across multiple direct channels, whether in bulk or through targeted automation. Our value proposition is 
simple: we share upwards of 20% of all qualifying monthly recurring receipts with partners, whilst we take care of the 
tech, support, service, billing, and our sales specialists sell with you," explained JD Engelbrecht, MD, Everlytic. 
"With this model, no restructuring or investment from partners is required; instead, we come on board as a trusted 
partner that enables you to grow your profits with very little effort and no risk." 
 
Often referred to as 'the best-kept secret' in the SA technology industry, Everlytic has become the most chosen 
enterprise solution in its field, and the business has grown to employ over 80 talented employees. The company has a 
proven track record with customers that span industries and has become synonymous with excellent support, which stems 
from personal, transparent relationships with customers. When working with new channel partners located abroad, support 
will be provided by well-versed South African-based teams. 
 
"We believe that our marketing and automation communication software solves customer pain points that are universal - 
and our bold approach to harnessing data to drive engagement and enable customers to create personalised, impactful 
content is widely applicable in markets around the world," added Engelbrecht. "Our customers have come to expect 
advanced functionality, customised solutions and a close working relationship, at a price point that makes it both 
affordable and sustainable. Customers very rarely leave us - we are strategic partners to our customers." 
 
Having become the clear frontrunner in marketing and automation technology in South Africa, the natural next step for 
Everlytic is to seek forward-thinking channel partners across geographies. 
 
About Everlytic 
Everlytic is an all-in-one bulk email, text message, voice broadcasting, push notifications, and marketing automation 
software that sends billions of emails a year. 
 
Everlytic customers are delighted with the effectiveness, ease of use, and support that its solutions and teams offer. 
Everlytic stands proud as a world-class South African messaging platform, recognised and endorsed by leading industry 
experts. 
 
Media Contact 
Lesley Rencontre 
lesley@duomarketing.co.za -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1199930 24-May-2021 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1199930&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 24, 2021 09:25 ET (13:25 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.