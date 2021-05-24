Skyrim Finance: Multi-Chain Structured Decentralized Finance Protocol raises $2.1M Private Funding

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2021 / Skyrim Finance is building the first multi-chain structured decentralized financial marketplace following a successful funding with close-knit investor support.



Multi-Chain Structured Finance Protocol Skyrim Finance is simplifying structured products in the decentralized financial landscape. Since the nascent DeFi industry is transitioning to maturity, it is important to evolve with flexibility and customization to serve the needs of various DeFi participants.

In order to do so, it has successfully concluded a private funding round raising $2.1 Million from prominent blockchain investors and industry legos to align its vision of providing complex DeFi primitives. It aims to provide structured financial investment vehicles without having users to worry about the complexity of the underlying process.

The stellar list of crypto venture capitalists include AU21 Capital, Spark Digital Capital, Exnet Capital, Blocksync Ventures, MANTRADAO, X21, ZBS Capital, Kyros Ventures, VBC Ventures, CryptoJ, Illusionist Group, Wings Ventures, GFS Ventures, Tenzor Capital, Titans Ventures, Poolz. Several investors have supported Skyrim's vision to revolutionize the DeFi landscape by providing innovative DeFi primitives.

The support of early investors and strategic partners will be instrumental in accelerating the growth of the platform. The project is currently gearing up for its IDO and has witnessed huge traction since then. It has recently launched its private allocation contest that will attract a large number of users. Being a utility product, Skyrim Finance is committed towards unleashing the potential of DeFi derivatives by structured financial products, interoperability through NFTs, auto-liquidation tools and order optimization for AMM's.

Skyrim Finance supports multi-chain interoperability as one of the highlighting features to drive mainstream adoption. As part of fuelling multi-chain interoperability, it will launch on Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain and Polkadot Network. It aims to provide users with innovative mechanisms that allows them to maximize returns from fixed-rate APYs and leveraged APYs. Therefore, it aims to bridge the gap between target markets of different investor profiles.

The inflow of fresh capital will enable accelerating product developments in terms of creating an ecosystem of DeFi products to drive better performance of financial instruments. The popularity and utility of the crypto derivatives have exploded over the past few years as market participants are currently evaluating new products that can maximize returns. With the rampant DeFi adoption, the influx of DeFi primitives in the modern financial landscape has been massive.

About Skyrim Finance

Skyrim Finance is the First Multichain Decentralized Structured Finance Marketplace. Skyrim Finance aims to build the Robo-Advisor of the DeFi ecosystem. The objective of Skyrim Finance is to help investors of different profiles have risk-adjusted returns through fixed-rate and leveraged-yield DeFi products.

