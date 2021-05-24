Announcing the Launch of SleepSmartz, an App that Can Help Bring Back Restorative Sleep

SleepSmartz Sleep Sessions Help People to Focus Their Minds on Peaceful and Relaxing Thoughts While Meditating on Spiritual Truths

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2021 / The founders of SleepSmartz are pleased to announce the launch of their new app that may help people who suffer from insomnia to get some much-needed sleep.

To learn more about SleepSmartz and how it works, please visit https://spiritualsleeptherapy.com/.

As a spokesperson for SleepSmartz noted, the inventors of the app know that one-third of people in the United States struggle to fall asleep at least once a week, and 10 percent of Americans suffer from chronic insomnia every night. In some cases, insomnia may be brought on by substance use, depression, post traumatic stress disorder, suicidal thoughts and/or a large amount of stress.

The inventors of the app also realize that in many cases, people who are dealing with insomnia turn to medications that can leave them drowsy and dependent on the sleeping pills, or they try sleep apps.

While these apps do help some people to get the rest they need, the founders of SleepSmartz also know that they do not work for people who find the New Age or other beliefs featured in these apps to conflict with their own beliefs.

This knowledge inspired the founders to create and launch the SleepSmartz app, and provide people with sleep sessions that incorporate Biblical wisdom and professional recovery principles. SleepSmartz is currently the focus of a fundraiser on the Indiegogo crowdfunding website.

"Have you ever wondered if God could help you overcome insomnia and finally get a peaceful night's sleep?" the spokesperson asked, adding that when people wake up in the middle of the night with their mind spinning from one stressful thought to another, SleepSmartz sleep sessions enable them to focus their mind on peaceful and relaxing thoughts as they gently drift back off to sleep.

In addition, meditating on spiritual truth may help people to experience reassuring peace and overcome anxiety that is often a primary cause of insomnia.

"When combined with the science of relaxation, SleepSmartz provides a powerful tool to overcome insomnia."

About SleepSmartz:

SleepSmartz is an innovative new app that can help bring back restorative sleep for people who struggle with insomnia. SleepSmartz does this by calming the mind with powerful scientific relaxation techniques combined with peaceful truths from scripture practically applied to the anxieties people encounter. For more information, please visit https://spiritualsleeptherapy.com/.

