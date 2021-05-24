Anzeige
Montag, 24.05.2021
Kursexplosion am Pfingstmontag
WKN: 936263 ISIN: GB0003385308 Ticker-Symbol: P8W 
Frankfurt
21.05.21
08:03 Uhr
41,990 Euro
+0,910
+2,22 %
PR Newswire
24.05.2021 | 16:46
Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 April 2021

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 April 2021

PR Newswire

London, May 24

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

24 May 2021

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 April 2021

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 30 April 2021 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and on the Company's website, www.worldwidewh.com.

- ENDS

Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 008 4913

© 2021 PR Newswire
