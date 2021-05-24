The "Europe Meat Extract Market By Application (Industrial and Commercial), By Form (Powder, Paste, Liquid and Granules), By Type (Beef, Chicken, Fish, Turkey, Pork and Others), By Country, Growth Potential, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Meat Extract Market is expected to witness market growth of 5.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Meat extract is considered as a concentrated meat stock that is majorly obtained from meat. In the majority of the processed foods meat extract is utilized in adding meat flavor to the food items.

The majority of soups and liquid-based soups utilize meat extract to include meat flavor. They are considered soluble in water brings extra advantages to use it in processed food products. It has a broad range of applications like soup powders, stock powder, snacks, bouillon cubes, stuffing, nuggets, coatings, sauces ready meals, seasoning, and soups.

It is extracted in two variables like powder and paste. Meat extract powder is extracted by regulated enzymatic digestion of superior quality meat. It is an extremely concentrated meat stock and utilized in various processed food items owing to its longer shelf life. Meat extract powder is prepared by developing microorganisms artificially for fermentation and bacterial culture.

It is primarily utilized for biopharmaceutical fermentation. Meat extracts contain high nutrients. It is utilized to add a unique aroma to the food items and it has a lot of uses in culinary. Meat extract contains various beneficial elements such as vitamins, peptides amino acids, nucleotides, organic acids, and some minerals. It is a unique additive to various products due to its flavor.

The Germany market dominated the Europe Liquid Market by Country in 2020, thereby, achieving a market value of $217.6 million by 2027. The UK market is exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during (2021 2027). Additionally, The France market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 8.2% during (2021 2027).

