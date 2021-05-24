The "Russia General Insurance Key Trends and Opportunities to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
'Russia General Insurance Key Trends and Opportunities to 2024' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into Russian general insurance segment.
It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, loss ratio and general insurance penetration during the review period (2015-2019) and forecast period (2019-2024).
The report gives a comprehensive overview of the Russian economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.
The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.
Key Highlights
- Key insights and dynamics of the Russian general insurance industry.
- Comparison of the Russian general insurance segments, along with premium trends and key profitability ratios.
- A comprehensive overview of the Russian economy, government initiatives, investment opportunities and enterprise structure.
- Russian insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.
- Russian general insurance industry's market structure giving details of retail and commercial lines of business.
- Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors' profiles.
Scope
- It provides historical values for the Russian general insurance segment for the report's 2015-2019 review period, and projected figures for the 2019-2024 forecast period.
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Russian general insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2024.
- It profiles the top general insurance companies in Russia, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Economy Overview
- Key Macroeconomic Indicators
- Country Risk Index
Chapter 3 COVID-19 Impact Assessment
Chapter 4 Summary Trend and KPIs
- Penetration and Growth
- Premiums and Key Lines of Business
- Consumer Segments and Profitability
Chapter 5 Regulatory Risk
- Evolution
- Key Facts
- Licensing Requirements
Chapter 6 Key Trends by Lines of Business
Chapter 7 Key Lines of Business Trend and Market Share
- Property Insurance
- Motor Insurance
- Liability Insurance
- Marine, Aviation and Transit Insurance
- Personal Accident Insurance
- Health Insurance
- Other Insurance
Chapter 8 Distribution Overview
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 10 Competitor Profiles
Chapter 11 Insurtech
Chapter 12 Consumer Insight Survey
Chapter 13 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Reso-Garantia
- Alfa Strakhovanie
- Ingosstrakh
- VSK
- Rosgosstrakh
- Sogaz
- Soglasie Insurance Company Ltd
- Renaissance Group Insurance
- YUZHURAL ASKO
- NSG-ROSENERGO Ltd
- Sberbank Insurance Company LLC
- VTB Insurance Ltd
- Arsenal Insurance Company LLC
- Allianz Russia
- ENERGOGARANT JSC
- Independent Insurance Group Ltd
- CARDIF Insurance Company LLC
- Tinkoff Insurance JSC
- Sberbank Life Insurance Company LLC
- Allianz Life
