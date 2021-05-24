Anzeige
Montag, 24.05.2021
Kursexplosion am Pfingstmontag
WKN: A2AJP8 ISIN: SE0008321293 
Tradegate
24.05.21
18:46 Uhr
34,370 Euro
+0,650
+1,93 %
GlobeNewswire
24.05.2021 | 17:41
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to split in NIBE (108/21)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of NIBE Industrier AB (NIBE) held on May 11,
2021, approved a stock split whereby every one (1) share held will be replaced
by four (4) new ordinary shares (4:1). The Ex-date is May 25, 2021. NASDAQ
Derivatives Markets has carried out a recalculation of options and regular
forwards/futures in NIBE (NIBE). 

For more information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=860977
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
