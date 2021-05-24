NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to split in NIBE (108/21)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of NIBE Industrier AB (NIBE) held on May 11, 2021, approved a stock split whereby every one (1) share held will be replaced by four (4) new ordinary shares (4:1). The Ex-date is May 25, 2021. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a recalculation of options and regular forwards/futures in NIBE (NIBE). For more information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=860977