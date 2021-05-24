The "Italy Life Insurance Key Trends and Opportunities to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
'Italy Life Insurance Key trends and Opportunities to 2024' report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Italian life insurance segment.
This report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into Italian life insurance segment.
It provides values for key performance indicators such as direct written premium, assets and penetration during the review period (2015-2019) and forecast period (2019-2024).
The report gives a comprehensive overview of the Italian economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.
The report brings together the publisher's research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.
Key Highlights
- Key insights into the dynamics of the Italian life insurance industry.
- Comparison of the Italian life insurance segments, along with premium and claim trends.
- A comprehensive overview of the Italian economy, government initiatives and investment opportunities.
- Italian insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.
- Italian life insurance industry's market structure giving details of retail and commercial lines of business.
- Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors' profiles.
Scope
- It provides historical values for the Italian life insurance segment for the report's 2015-2019 review period, and projected figures for the 2019-2024 forecast period.
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Italian life insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2024.
- It profiles the top life insurance companies in Italy and outlines the key regulations affecting them.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Economy Overview
- Key Macroeconomic Indicators
- Country Risk Index
Chapter 3 COVID-19 Impact Assessment
Chapter 4 Summary Trend and KPIs
- Penetration and Growth
- Premiums and Lines of Business
- Consumer Segments and Retention
Chapter 5 Regulatory Risk
- Evolution
- Key Facts
- Licensing Requirements
Chapter 6 Key Trends by Lines of Business
- Retail Line of Business
- Commercial Line of Business
Chapter 7 Business Performance
- Life Insurance
- Pension
Chapter 8 Distribution Overview
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 10 Competitor Profiles
Chapter 11 Insurtech
Chapter 12 Consumer Insight Survey
Chapter 13 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Poste Vita
- Intesa Sanpaolo Vita
- Generali Italia
- Alleanza Assicurazioni
- Creditras Vita
- Genertellife
- Bnp Paribas Cardif Vita
- Unipolsai Assicurazioni
- Credit Agricole Vita
- Fideuram Vita
