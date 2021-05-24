The "Italy Life Insurance Key Trends and Opportunities to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

'Italy Life Insurance Key trends and Opportunities to 2024' report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Italian life insurance segment.

This report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into Italian life insurance segment.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as direct written premium, assets and penetration during the review period (2015-2019) and forecast period (2019-2024).

The report gives a comprehensive overview of the Italian economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together the publisher's research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Key Highlights

Key insights into the dynamics of the Italian life insurance industry.

Comparison of the Italian life insurance segments, along with premium and claim trends.

A comprehensive overview of the Italian economy, government initiatives and investment opportunities.

Italian insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

Italian life insurance industry's market structure giving details of retail and commercial lines of business.

Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors' profiles.

Scope

It provides historical values for the Italian life insurance segment for the report's 2015-2019 review period, and projected figures for the 2019-2024 forecast period.

It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Italian life insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2024.

It profiles the top life insurance companies in Italy and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Economy Overview

Key Macroeconomic Indicators

Country Risk Index

Chapter 3 COVID-19 Impact Assessment

Chapter 4 Summary Trend and KPIs

Penetration and Growth

Premiums and Lines of Business

Consumer Segments and Retention

Chapter 5 Regulatory Risk

Evolution

Key Facts

Licensing Requirements

Chapter 6 Key Trends by Lines of Business

Retail Line of Business

Commercial Line of Business

Chapter 7 Business Performance

Life Insurance

Pension

Chapter 8 Distribution Overview

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Competitor Profiles

Chapter 11 Insurtech

Chapter 12 Consumer Insight Survey

Chapter 13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Poste Vita

Intesa Sanpaolo Vita

Generali Italia

Alleanza Assicurazioni

Creditras Vita

Genertellife

Bnp Paribas Cardif Vita

Unipolsai Assicurazioni

Credit Agricole Vita

Fideuram Vita

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pmodu8

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210524005640/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900