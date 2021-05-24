Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Dividend Announcement

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

("AJGF" or the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69



Dividend Announcement

24 May 2021



The Company announces that the Directors of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited have declared that an interim dividend will be payable in respect of the financial quarter ended 30 April 2021 as follows:



Ex-Dividend date: 03/06/2021

Record date: 04/06/2021

Payment date: 30/06/2021

Dividend per share: 2.17 pence (Sterling)





Enquiries:

Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tony Sharpe

Email: ts236@ntrs.com

Tel: +44 (0)1481 745736

Corporate Broker

N+1 Singer

Alan Ray,

Alan.Ray@n1singer.com

Robert Peel,

Robert.Peel@n1singer.com (Investment Banking)

James Waterlow,

James.Waterlow@n1singer.com (Sales)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7496 3000