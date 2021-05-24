Recruiter.com Group, Inc.: Recruiter.com Partners with Karmacheck, LinkedIn Co-Founder Eric Ly's Latest Venture Focused on Reimagining the Candidate Background Check Experience

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB:RCRT), an on-demand hiring platform powered by more than 28,000 recruiters and AI and video technology, is today announcing that KarmaCheck has joined its roster of partner companies, bringing innovative and streamlined candidate screening tools to the growing Recruiter.com Marketplace.

KarmaCheck is a Silicon Valley background check company specializing in providing the industry's fastest, most efficient, and extensive verifications for today's high-velocity workforce. While enabling businesses to reduce hiring risk and maintain compliance, KarmaCheck offers candidates a best-in-class mobile-first user experience while providing employers the capability to create streamlined and integrated onboarding processes.

"Recruiter.com's suite of products and services empowers companies to recruit like an expert. That means streamlining the hiring process and eliminating unnecessary friction points that delay candidate placement," said Evan Sohn, CEO, Recruiter.com. "KarmaCheck's innovative and efficiency-driven approach is complementary to the recruiting tools readily available to our community. As the economy continues to build back and businesses start to think about scaling up their teams, having access to an industry-leading screening provider like KarmaCheck is critical to this next phase of the great rehire."

The Recruiter.com Marketplace provides its community of more than 800,000 independent recruiters and partner companies with value-added services, such as low-cost healthcare for independent business owners, tech-forward marketing tools, payments solutions, co-working space, and more. Last month, Recruiter.com announced a flagship partnership with WeWork, bringing flexible workspace solutions to its community. And now, through KarmaCheck's streamlined platform, the broader Recruiter.com community has access to efficient and extensive candidate screening solutions.

"Traditional background checks are slow and cumbersome. KarmaCheck provides flexible screening packages that employers and independent business owners easily incorporate into their hiring processes," said Eric Ly, founder and CEO of KarmaCheck, "We're modernizing an outdated, albeit necessary service, for an increasingly digital world. In partnering with Recruiter.com, we can bring transparent, reliable, and compliant screening solutions to an even broader audience."

Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is an online hiring platform delivering on-demand recruiting technology and services to both large and small businesses. With AI and video technology, and the world's largest network of recruiters, Recruiter.com delivers on-tap recruiting that flexes with hiring needs.

To learn more, visit https://www.recruiter.com.

For investor information, visit https://investors.recruiter.com.

Please follow social media channels for additional updates:

LinkedIn Recruiter Network Group: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/42370/

LinkedIn Company Page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/1240434

Twitter Company Page: https://twitter.com/recruiterdotcom

Facebook Company Page: https://www.facebook.com/RecruiterDotCom

Company Contact:

Sarah Schultz

Director of Communications

Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

sschultz@recruiter.com

Phone: (855) 931-1500

Investor Relations:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

Phone: (407) 491-4498

dave@redchip.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index® survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/648800/Recruitercom-Partners-with-Karmacheck-LinkedIn-Co-Founder-Eric-Lys-Latest-Venture-Focused-on-Reimagining-the-Candidate-Background-Check-Experience