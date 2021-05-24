Clean Group Sydney Prides Itself on Offering a Large Number of Commercial Cleaning Options

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2021 / There are many reasons why Clean Group Sydney has seen their business consistently grow over the years. One of the main ones is the wide variety of commercial cleaning options that they offer. It's a list that keeps on growing every year as they adapt to the cleaning needs that their commercial clients require. The large number of cleaning options that they offer combined with the company's cleaning expertise has led them to often being mentioned as one of the best commercial cleaning Sydney services.

The regional operations manager, Stephen Matthews, says, "One of the traits that we feel sets us apart from other Sydney area commercial cleaning services is the number of cleaning options that we offer to our business clients. That allows our commercial clients to pick and choose which of our commercial cleaning services best fits their cleaning needs and budget. It's this ability to make tailored cleaning plans for our commercial clients' that has led to our steady growth over the last several years. We will continue to look for innovative ways in which we can better serve our clients' commercial cleaning needs."

Matthews went on to say that one of their most popular commercial cleaning services is their office cleaning work. This is because their office cleaning crews are well-trained and use state-of-the-art cleaning equipment to get offices cleaned on time and get them to shine. He added that the clean office working environments that they provide to their commercial clients will help cut down on sick days and healthy employees are often more productive employees too. Companies can also choose to have them clean up their entire building or just handle such specific cleaning needs as cleaning bathrooms, strata areas, break rooms, or floors. The regional operations manager says all of this is up to the commercial customer that they are doing the work for. They even offer such specialty commercial cleaning services as deep carpet cleaning and thorough after-construction clean-ups. He stated that when they do any type of commercial cleaning work, they will help a client tailor those services to meet their business's needs and let them set their frequency of having the work done.

Matthews added that they are also not afraid to add new cleaning services for their commercial clients if a need arises. A good example of this is their COVID-19 Disinfection and Protection Shield. A cleaning process that came about because as a result of the recent pandemic. He says this advanced cleaning service uses a special disinfectant solution that is applied by sophisticated electrostatic sprayers to take office and workspace cleaning to a much deeper level. It's a process that will kill over 99% of the germs that it comes into contact with and is meant to last a full 30-days.

The regional operations manager pointed out that they are even very versatile when it comes to the types of commercial properties that they clean. That includes not only their highly sought-after office cleaning services but their gym and pub cleaning services have become very popular too. He pointed out that they also clean schools, government buildings, medical facilities, childcare centers, churches, warehouses, and more.

Businesses that have received services from this reputable commercial cleaning Sydney company also rate those services very highly. Allanah M. stated, "If you need a one-stop cleaning solution that can do both routine cleaning and some of the odd cleaning requests that pop up along the way, Clean Group is the best solution. I had my childcare flooded on one occasion and you cannot even imagine the stress that went along with this. Good thing I had Clean Group as my regular cleaner. They called me and told me they could help and that they even do steam cleaning. That took my worries away right then and there. We have a long way to go with our working relationship guys!"

Those that would like more information on the commercial cleaning services in Sydney that this company offers can call them, send them an email, or they can fill out the 'Free Onsite Quote' form that's found on their website's homepage.

