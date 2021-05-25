Brybe.com: Keep 100% of What You Make: Brybe, the #1 Marketplace for Freelancers & Influencers

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2021 / Brybe.com has launched its Freelance marketplace, a platform for every ambitious freelancer who wants to build a freelancing career working for prosperous Buyers. The platform offers many possibilities for Freelancers from all over the world, giving them a chance to work on interesting and challenging projects. As the company's founders are saying, the best part about their platform is that Brybe allows Freelancers to earn 100% income - there's a 0% service fee with Brybe.com. Many of the most popular freelance platforms charge 20% to 30% service fees, but the 0% fee gives an excellent business advantage to Brybe Marketplace.

The launching of the platform happened at the right time too. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people were obligated to spend more time at home, and the demand for flexible employees who can work remotely rapidly grew. Being a freelancer creates many opportunities, but in a time of crisis like the one we're currently living in, every dollar counts. That's why using a marketplace that doesn't have service fees, like Brybe.com, is what ultimately will make the difference in every Freelancer's bank account.

However, Brybe's biggest market advantage is the unification of two similar types of services that address different business needs. With the launch of the Freelance marketplace, Brybe.com simplified the entire process of building a project and advertising it on social media. Buyers on Brybe can hire Freelancers to help them develop and launch a product from scratch and they can collaborate with Influencers to promote the product on social media. It's just like a one-stop-shop for businesses because now Buyers can encounter the entire hiring process in one place.

Additionally, Brybe.com offers increased security and works tirelessly on minimizing fraud.

"Our goal wasn't to create just another Freelance platform but to create a truly automated marketplace that unites all the aspects of digital creation and running a successful business or marketing campaign. To do that, we prioritized building a secure platform, where every transaction and agreement is safe so that both parties to the deal are happy to be a part of it," says Igor Fedenkoff, the CEO of Brybe, Inc.

He also mentions that transparency is one of the main principles for successful collaboration between Buyers, Freelancers, and Influencers. Even for accessible deals with a starting price of $5, the two parties of the deal can directly communicate every term of the agreement, without any interference from Brybe.com.

With talented Influencers and Freelancers from categories like graphic design, photography, digital marketing, IT, and many more, it shouldn't come as a surprise when in the near future, Brybe.com has the potential to quickly become a go-to place for Buyers to research, hire and create successful partnerships with Influencers and Freelancers. If you would like to become a Freelancer or simply learn more, visit Brybe.com.

