Vietnam's TNI King Coffee Opens Its First Coffee-chain Store in the United States

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vietnam's acclaimed most popular coffee brand TNI King Coffee opens its door to California's residents today. The café-chain store which originated from Vietnam is strategically located in Anaheim California and under 10 minutes walking distance to Disneyland. The store marks itself in the heart center of Orange County - Anaheim Garden Walk - the east outdoor shopping and entertainment center of Disney Resort surrounded by popular restaurant chain Cheesecake Factory, Bubba Gump, etc. This marks the second overseas store of the café-chain which operates in more than 50 outlets in Vietnam, South Korea and now the United States.

The coffee shop layout is designed to demonstrate East-meet-West culture, reminiscent of the country and people of Vietnam. Grab & Go area provides convenience and comfort to visitors. The coffee shop's arrangement ensures that it complies with current Covid-19 regulatory from the States like mask mandate, social distancing and disinfection of the store frequently.

The hand-crafted drink is made entirely with coffee beans imported from Vietnam and around the world. Besides hand-crafted coffee, King Coffee also offers various meal options - Vietnamese Beef Pho, Banh Mi, Ham & Swiss Croissant, Caesar Salad together with more than 20 options of popular pastry. With a broad menu selection, King Coffee is a one-stop station for any time of the day - breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner. In addition, visitors can purchase King Coffee's products directly at the store as well.

"The opening of the first restaurant in the United States marks a strong development of TNI King Coffee in the world market," said Ms. Le Hoang Diep Thao - Founder and CEO of TNI King Coffee brand. In 2020, the TNI King Coffee international market is expanded from 60 countries to more than 120 countries and territories. Revenue and market share increased by 200%. The Russian market alone grew by up to 350% despite the on-going global pandemic.

The opening of TNI King Coffee café-chain in Anaheim California marks the very first global expansion plan for the coffee magnate in the United States. The company plans to open additional 20 stores this year and 100 stores by 2022 in the United States through franchising.

