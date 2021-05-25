

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) expects that increased investment in 5G and fiber will support longer-term growth and healthy returns for shareholders.



WarnerMedia-Discovery deal will significantly improve AT&T's financial flexibility by providing $43 billion for debt reduction, John Stankey, chief executive officer of AT&T, Monday spoke at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference. AT&T last week announced a plan to separate its WarnerMedia operations and combine them with Discovery Inc.



Stankey said AT&T does not expect changes to the dividend prior to the close of the WarnerMedia-Discovery transaction, which is expected to occur in mid-2022.



Stankey reiterated that after close and subject to AT&T Board approval, AT&T is expected to continue to be among the top 5% of dividend paying stocks with an anticipated annual dividend level of $8 billion to $9 billion per year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

