Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2021) - Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSXV: TPL) ("Tethys" or the "Company") today provides a corporate update.

Drilling Update

The AKD-12 well at Akkulka has been tested and has produced gas at a rate of approximately 29.4 thousand cubic meters per day using a 6mm choke, and approximately 34.5 thousand cubic meters per day using an 8mm choke. The interval perforated was 587.97-592.57 meters. The company is planning to complete the AKD-12 test and then contract this rig to spud the next well at Akkulka in mid-June. This new well will target the same shallow gas zone (approximately 600 meters). The AKD-12 well will not likely go into production until 2022. This well is in a new structure and will require new approvals as well as construction of a new pipeline to the well. The plan is to drill additional offset wells to AKD-12 to develop this new structure.

The KBD-03 well drilling is proceeding according to plan and has reached a depth of approximately 1,500 meters. The KBD-06 well drilling has commenced and has reached a depth of 400 meters as of May 24th.

About Tethys

Tethys is focused on oil and gas exploration and production activities in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. Tethys believes that significant potential exists in both exploration and in discovered deposits in the area.

