Strengthening of the Supervisory Board through the binding nominations of Susan Coles, Dr. Martine J. van Vugt and Gregory Weaver

Regulatory News:

NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Paris:ALNOX) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today that due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the annual general meeting of shareholders of the company (the AGM) will be convened as a hybrid meeting at 02.00 p.m. CEST on June 24, 2021. The chair of the AGM will be physically present at the offices of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, Strawinskylaan 10, 1077 XZ in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, while the management and board members will be provided a remote access to participate.

In light of the public health risks arising from the coronavirus and the restrictive measures implemented in the Netherlands and elsewhere to reduce gatherings of people, the company urges its shareholders not to attend the AGM in person. Shareholders do not need to be present to cast their vote at the AGM on June 24, 2021. Instead, they are advised to give voting instructions by proxy. Further details on proxy voting are given in the Attendance Notice for this AGM available on the company's website (www.noxxon.com).

The company acknowledges that constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic restrict the physical presence of its shareholders at the AGM and thus, to ask questions at the meeting. For this reason, shareholders who decide not to attend the AGM on June 24, 2021 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and who wish to submit questions regarding items on the AGM agenda, may submit their questions by email to shareholders@noxxon.com until 05.00 p.m. CEST on Monday, June 21, 2021. The email submitting such question(s) must include name, surname, number of shares held by the shareholder on the Registration Date for the AGM and the agenda item to which the question relates.

The annual accounts for the year ending December 31, 2020 and the report of the board of directors for 2020, the convocation to the AGM, the agenda and the explanatory notes to the agenda, the instructions and documents for participation and voting at the AGM; and the explanatory notes to agenda items 6 and 7 with respect to the partial amendments of the Articles of Association are available on the company's website. These documents are also available at the company's offices at Max-Dohrn-Strasse 8-10, 10589 Berlin, Germany, for shareholders and persons entitled to attend the meeting who, upon request, will receive a copy free of charge.

New board member nominations

The term of office of Dr. deBethizy and Mr. Köhler as members of the supervisory board will expire on the day of the General Meeting 2021 and both have informed the company that they will not be available for re-appointment. The board and the company would like to thank them for their service, strong contributions and strategic guidance over the past years.

In order to support the current development of the company and broaden its exposure to the US financial market, the supervisory board has made the binding nominations of Susan Coles, Dr. Martine van Vugt and Gregory Weaver as additional members of the supervisory board.

"We are delighted that Susan, Martine and Gregory accepted to join NOXXON's supervisory board at a critical time for the company as we approach the delivery of key clinical data in glioblastoma and plan to initiate NOXXON's next trial in pancreatic cancer. Provided shareholders' approval at the AGM, these three new board members would bring a tremendous level of expertise in licensing, M&A, and access to top quality European and US investors to NOXXON and we very much look forward to a fruitful collaboration," commented Maurizio PetitBon, Chairman of NOXXON's supervisory board

Susan Coles

Susan Coles (Paris, France; 55) is a specialist in corporate law with over 25 years of experience in international collaborations and corporate/commercial activities, including more than 15 years in the life sciences sector. Susan is General Counsel and Head of Finance at Vivet Therapeutics, a private gene therapy biotech company with a strong investor base, including Roche Venture Fund, Novartis Venture Funds, HealthCap, Columbus Venture Partners, Kurma Partners, Ysios Capital, Idinvest Partners and Pfizer Inc.

Prior to joining Vivet Therapeutics, Susan was General Counsel for 3 years at Stallergenes, a global leader in allergy immunotherapy, and has also acted as General Counsel for 4 years at Inventiva, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company listed on Euronext and Nasdaq.

Between 2002-2012, Susan was a Senior Counsel in charge of Licensing and Acquisitions at Laboratoires Fournier and subsequently at Solvay Pharmaceuticals, after its acquisition of Laboratoires Fournier.

Prior to these experiences, Susan worked for 7 years in the field of international partnerships and mergers and acquisitions. Susan has a strong track record in advising senior management on strategic and operational matters as well as broad experience in business negotiation and strategic transactions. She holds a B.A. in Psychology from the University of British Columbia, and an LLB from the University of Toronto. Susan is an attorney of the Bar of Ontario and the New York Bar.

Dr. Martine J. van Vugt

Dr. Martine J. van Vugt (Utrecht, the Netherlands; 51) is a senior biopharma executive with 20 years of successful biotechnology industry experience. She is an inventor of Tepezza (FDA approval in Jan 2020 with 2020 sales over US$800 million) and the blockbuster product Darzalex (human CD38 antibody for treatment of Multiple Myeloma with US$4 billion in global sales in 2020). She is an expert in corporate transactional and licensing operations, such as strategic partnering, in- and out-licensing, as well as asset divestment and purchases and led negotiations of over 20 partnering deals, including partnerships with Janssen, Novartis, BioNTech, Immatics and CureVac, with an aggregate potential value exceeding US$10 billion.

Martine started her professional career at Genmab in 2001, where she currently holds the position of Senior Vice President Corporate Strategy and Planning. Martine also holds board positions at Holland Bio, a non-profit organization representing the biotech industry in the Netherlands, and at Immagene B.V., a startup biotech company active in the field of small molecule development for immuno-oncology targets. Martine holds an M.Sc. in biology from the University of Wageningen and a Ph.D. in immunology from Utrecht University.

Gregory Weaver

Greg Weaver (Arizona, USA; 65) is an active CFO with over 25 years in the life science industry ranging from startups to publicly traded commercial stage companies. His most recent roles include Oryzon Genomics, Prometic Life Sciences and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals. Greg is currently CFO of atai Life Sciences, a Berlin-based pre-IPO company developing therapeutics for mental health conditions. Greg has raised over US$1.5 billion in financing transactions, managed 3 IPOs, and has extensive M&A and business development experience. Greg has served as a board member and audit and compensation chair for four Nasdaq-listed biotech companies.

Since 2013, Greg has served as a board member of Atossa Therapeutics (Nasdaq), which develops breast cancer therapeutics. Greg also serves on the non-profit board of HarborPath, which delivers life-saving medication to the uninsured, and he serves on the Biotech Industry Organization (BIO) tax finance committee. Greg holds a B.Sc. in Accounting and Finance from Trinity University in San Antonio (US) and an MBA from Boston College.

Under Dutch law and the company's Articles of Association, persons entitled to attend and to vote at the AGM are shareholders of the company (which for the purposes of this notice includes holders of a Dutch law right of usufruct) who (i) were registered as a shareholder in one of administration records of the intermediaries that are (indirectly) participants in Euroclear France on May 27, 2021 (the Registration Date) after all debit and credit entries have been handled as per the Registration Date and (ii) have notified the company by 05.00 p.m. CEST on June 17, 2021 of their attendance in writing or electronically (contact details are available on the company's website).

About NOXXON

NOXXON's oncology-focused pipeline acts on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking the tumor protection barrier and blocking tumor repair. By neutralizing chemokines in the TME, NOXXON's approach works in combination with other forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses against the immune system and enable greater therapeutic impact. NOXXON's lead program NOX-A12 has delivered final top-line data from a Keytruda combination trial in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients published at the ESMO conference in September 2020 and based on the trial results, including overall survival and safety profile, further studies are being planned in pancreatic cancer. NOXXON is also studying NOX-A12 in brain cancer in combination with radiotherapy which has been granted orphan drug status in the US and EU for the treatment of certain brain cancers. A trial of NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy in newly diagnosed brain cancer patients who will not benefit from standard chemotherapy has delivered preliminary data from the first cohort showing consistent tumor reductions. The company's second clinical-stage asset NOX-E36 is a Phase 2 TME asset targeting the innate immune system. NOXXON plans to test NOX-E36 in patients with solid tumors. Further information can be found at: www.noxxon.com

Keytruda is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp Dohme Corp

https://www.linkedin.com/company/noxxon-pharma-ag

https://twitter.com/noxxon_pharma

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this communication contain formulations or terms referring to the future or future developments, as well as negations of such formulations or terms, or similar terminology. These are described as forward-looking statements. In addition, all information in this communication regarding planned or future results of business segments, financial indicators, developments of the financial situation or other financial or statistical data contains such forward-looking statements. The company cautions prospective investors not to rely on such forward-looking statements as certain prognoses of actual future events and developments. The company is neither responsible nor liable for updating such information, which only represents the state of affairs on the day of publication.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210524005600/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

NOXXON Pharma N.V.

Aram Mangasarian, Ph.D.

Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +49 (0) 30 726247 0

amangasarian@noxxon.com

Investor and Media Relations:

LifeSci Advisors

Guillaume van Renterghem

Tel. +41 (0) 76 735 01 31

gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com

NewCap

Arthur Rouillé

Tel. +33 (0) 1 44 71 00 15

arouille@newcap.fr