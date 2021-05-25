From pv magazine Australia The New South Wales (NSW) South West has a lot in store for it with the announcement of a 100 MW / 200 MWh lithium-ion battery project in Murrumbidgee Shire. The project, known as the Riverina Energy Storage System (RESS) will be the product of an agreement between Edify and Shell […]From pv magazine Australia The New South Wales (NSW) South West has a lot in store for it with the announcement of a 100 MW / 200 MWh lithium-ion battery project in Murrumbidgee Shire. The project, known as the Riverina Energy Storage System (RESS) will be the product of an agreement between ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de