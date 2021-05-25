India's Aegeus Technologies has developed an autonomous, water-free cleaning bot for rooftop solar installations. The bot weighs 5 kg (with battery) and can be operated remotely through a web-based app. It uses an air wash technology to clean the panels, ensuring no need for water or any harmful chemicals.From pv magazine India Bengaluru-headquartered Aegeus Technologies has introduced the Shreem cleaning bot exclusively designed for rooftop solar installations. The robot is fully autonomous and weighs only 5 kg (with batteries), portable enough to carry in a backpack. Shreem can be operated ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...