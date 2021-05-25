Trina Solar broke ground on its Thai Nguyen plant in December, and completed construction in five months.From pv magazine USA The first batch of Trina Solar 210mm cells and Vertex modules for the North American market have been produced at the company's Vietnam production facility. Trina Solar broke ground on its Thai Nguyen plant in December, and completed construction in five months. The factory has a capacity for 3 GW of cells and 4.5 GW of 210 modules. On May 15, the facility manufactured the first batch of 210mm Vertex 550W modules. Plans for Vertex 400W and 670W module production are now ...

