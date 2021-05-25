

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Tuesday, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's revised GDP data for the first quarter. According to preliminary estimate, gross domestic product fell 1.7 percent sequentially, in contrast to the 0.5 percent growth seen in the fourth quarter.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it held steady against the greenback and the yen, it was up against the franc. Against the pound, it dropped.



The euro was worth 132.97 against the yen, 1.2225 against the greenback, 1.0961 against the franc and 0.8624 against the pound at 1:55 am ET.



