25.05.2021
Press Release: Antion Biosciences Presents Preclinical Data at International Society of Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) Annual Meeting

PRESS RELEASE 
 
  Antion Biosciences Presents Preclinical Data at International Society of 
Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) Annual Meeting 
 
 
  -- Data demonstrates successful silencing of five target genes using 
   Antion's TMG gene construct 
 
  -- Proof of principle established for the development of an allogeneic CAR-T 
   cell treatment for HIV 
 
 
  Geneva, Switzerland, 25 May 2021 - Antion Biosciences ('Antion' or 'the 
Company'), a Swiss cell and gene engineering company developing highly 
innovative allogeneic therapies to cure diseases with significant unmet 
medical need, will be presenting pre-clinical data on the gene silencing 
capabilities of its Therapeutic MiniGene (TMG) construct and 
evidence to support the development of an allogeneic CAR T-cell therapy 
for HIV using its novel miCAR (miCAR) technology, at the 
International Society of Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) Annual Meeting, 
taking place 25-28 May. 
 
  Antion is presenting data from two independent studies. The first study 
investigated the gene silencing capabilities of Antion's novel TMG gene 
construct which demonstrated simultaneous silencing of five target genes 
relevant to allogeneic immunotherapeutic applications. The second study 
demonstrated the ability to create an allogeneic CAR T-cell solution for 
the treatment of HIV and, using Antion's miCAR gene constructs, 
demonstrated proof of principle. 
 
  Dr. Sven Kili, CEO of Antion Biosciences commented: "The data presented 
today provide further evidence of Antion's highly innovative and 
promising approach to developing next-generation allogeneic therapies. 
The silencing of five separate genes without loss of efficiency is a key 
validator for our optimized gene-silencing construct, TMG, and provides 
a basis for its use in the development of allogeneic miCAR T-cell 
therapies. 
 
  "Current autologous CAR T-cell treatments for HIV are showing promise, 
however there are technical challenges with this approach. The data 
presented in our second poster today demonstrate that an "off the shelf" 
CAR T-cell therapy for the treatment of HIV can solve these challenges, 
paving the way to a more affordable and easily administrable therapeutic 
approach, thereby increasing access for this hard to treat patient 
population." 
 
  Poster abstract #401: Multiplex gene silencing as a promising tool for 
development of next generation immune effector cell therapies 
 
  In this study, Antion's TMG technology was used to develop a single gene 
construct that simultaneously silenced multiple target genes. Previously 
optimized single hairpin configurations against five relevant 
immunotherapeutic target genes were cloned into a single TMG construct. 
This construct was then delivered to primary T-cells via lentiviral 
vector transduction. Using flow cytometric assessment, Antion showed 
high efficiency gene silencing of all five target genes; importantly, 
there was negligible loss of gene silencing efficiencies when compared 
to single hairpin configurations. The demonstrated silencing of these 
relevant receptors, namely TCR, HLA class I, PD1, TIM3 and CCR5, 
validate Antion's TMG technology and provides evidence for its use in 
augmenting the therapeutic capabilities of immune effector cells. 
 
  Poster abstract #506: Development of an off-the-shelf CAR T-cell therapy 
for HIV: A step towards a universally accessible advanced therapy 
 
  The second study was a proof of principle study for the development of 
an allogeneic CAR T-cell therapy for HIV. Although CAR T-cell therapies 
may be promising for the treatment and potential cure of HIV, current 
autologous treatments in clinical development have technical challenges 
that would limit widespread accessibility. In this study, Antion created 
a bimodal gene construct using it's novel miCAR platform, expressing an 
anti-HIV CAR and optimized microRNAs to silence CCR5, TCR and inhibitory 
receptors to enhance CAR T-cell persistence. The data showed efficient 
gene silencing and specific cytotoxicity of target cells, providing a 
basis for future developments of an allogeneic and universally 
accessible CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of HIV. 
 
  The posters will be available after the event on the Antion website: 
https://antion.ch/#/media. 
 
  -- Ends -- 
 
  For further information, please contact: 
 
 
 
 
Antion Biosciences           Consilium Strategic Communications 
Dr. Sven Kili, Chief Executive Officer Matthew Neal / Chris Gardner / Ashley Tapp 
 Email: info@antion.ch          Phone: +44 (0)20 3709 5700 
                     Email: antion@consilium-comms.com 
 
 
  About Antion Biosciences 
 
  Antion Biosciences SA is a Swiss cell and gene engineering company 
developing highly innovative allogeneic therapies to cure diseases with 
significant unmet medical needs through ground-breaking cell 
engineering. Antion's proprietary Therapeutic Minigene (TMG) and 
miCAR technologies allow efficient, simultaneous multi-gene 
silencing and gene addition in a single step enabling the creation of 
multimodal treatments that have the ability to substantially enhance 
clinical safety and efficacy. These technologies are developed using a 
unique Smart Data approach to construct design and optimization, 
ensuring maximum efficiency. Antion's pipeline is focused on curing 
challenging cancer indications, HIV and sensory disorders with simple, 
easy to administer cell therapies. Antion has a world-class leadership 
team and advisors and was founded in 2016 by internationally recognized 
scientists and clinicians. 
 
  For more information please visit: https://antion.ch/#/

May 25, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

